A revival of The Generation Game, to be hosted by comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, has been reduced to just two shows.

When the vintage game show's return was announced last year, the BBC said it would have a four-episode run.

"During the production process it's not unusual for a new series to change length as the format evolves," said the BBC in a statement.

"We've got a brilliant show for audiences on BBC One this spring."

Four shows were filmed in all, though one or more of these may have been pilots that were not intended for transmission.

The Sun has claimed that the "combined cost of cutting the episodes is... around £400,000" - a figure the BBC said was "speculation".

The Generation Game began on BBC One in 1971, with Sir Bruce Forsyth as its longest-serving host.

The programme sees pairs of family members across generations take part in performance and task-based games.

There have already been two one-off editions of the show. Graham Norton presented a Christmas special in 2005, while Vernon Kay took charge of a version for Comic Relief in 2011.

In 2014, one of the contestants on the Comic Relief special, Miranda Hart, was reported to be in talks to host a revival herself.

It is not known if any more editions will be filmed with Mel and Sue hosting after the two new shows are aired.

