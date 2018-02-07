Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Black Panther writer Lena Waithe at Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios" BLACK PANTHER

The new superhero film Black Panther will hit cinemas from next week and is already creating a buzz on social media, helped by inspired comments from film fans using the #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe hashtag.

The Marvel action-adventure film features an all-black cast of actors and is set in the fictitious African nation of Wakanda.

The cinema ticket website, Fandango, has projected the film will make at least $100m (£72m) in its first week of opening.

Harnessing the hype and excitement around the film, lifestyle website Black Girl Nerds that 'focuses on uplifting black women in the nerd and geek community', came up with the #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe hashtag that has garnered 40,000 tweets since it started on Tuesday.

The overall theme of the hashtag is representation, with many people highlighting the significance of the film and its release being a big moment for black audiences.

When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen. And the emotion I feel as a life long superhero fan seeing the same thing at the same👏🏽damn👏🏽time👏🏽👏🏽#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/SvECF5n6rG — Rashida Parrish (@chefshida) February 6, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe



When I saw the cast of women, all my complexion or darker, none sexualized or demonized because of it, and it wasn't a film about slavery or drug addiction, I cried. — MSOSullivan (@BlyssfulStorm) February 6, 2018

Kayla Sutton, from the Black Girl Nerds website who had the idea for the hashtag, says that she has been overwhelmed by the online response.

"At first I didn't think the hashtag would get so much traction. It was a question that I had first asked my son and his answer was so innocent and pure. He said he loved the comics because the superhero was black like him.

"Seeing the whole Marvel universe open up is great," continues Ms Sutton. "You don't need to have a back knowledge of the superhero franchise. This movie is going to be amazing in terms of representation."

While many comments celebrated this 'groundbreaking' film and called out Hollywood for previous lack of representation of black characters, there were other thought-provoking responses.

One Twitter user who says she was the only black chemistry graduate in her school year, tweeted what the Black Panther film means to her.

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe I was the only black person that graduated with a degree in Chemistry in 2014. At times I was the only black person in the lab. To see Shuri and other black scientists working on groundbreaking technology that is fully theirs means everything to me. https://t.co/CQOziSApim — Your Royal Blackness. (@MsPowerGranger) February 6, 2018

Another tweeted how happy she is to see a different portrayal of Africa.

It means so much to see an African kingdom that is decades ahead of the rest of the world in technology. To see a black girl be the smartest person in the MCU. We don't get to see images like this a lot in popular media#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Mel-evolent (@jane_anon) February 6, 2018

The #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe hashtag has also been picked up by others outside black communities who recognise the significance of the film. One user compared the film to what Wonder Woman meant to women.

I teared up watching Wonder Woman because I got to see a woman do incredible things. And I hope black men, women and children get that same amazing feeling from Black Panther. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Emma "crying about Black Panther" Emzorz (@Emzorzin3D) February 6, 2018

But others pointed out that the Black Panther characters are not the first black superheros to make it on to the big screen. One Twitter user presented his own list of black superheros in cinema.

Skip Twitter post by @brandongroeny Black Superhero Movies before Black Panther:



Meteor Man



Steel



Spawn



Blankman



Blade Trilogy



Men In Black



Hancock



There’s plenty of movies where black people are “superheroes”. Everything is race with these liberals. Pathetic..



#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Brandon (@brandongroeny) February 6, 2018 Report

But the overwhelming response to the hashtag has been one of pride, excitement and anticipation, and is summed up in this tweet.