Survival of the Fittest: Danny Dyer's daughter set for new ITV2 show
For viewers who have had Love Island withdrawal symptoms, help is at hand.
ITV2's new show Survival of the Fittest - which has been dubbed the new Love Island on account of it involving sunshine and a lot of good looking singletons - begins on Sunday.
ITV describes it as "the ultimate battle of the sexes".
The contestants will includes Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Mas and James Middleton, the ex-boyfriend of I'm A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo.
There's also vlogger Mariam Musa and fitness models Jenny West and David Lundy.
Not all of the 12 contestants have a celebrity connection - Callum Pardoe, for example, is a lifeguard from south Wales.
They'll be taking to the South African Savannah to determine which gender reigns supreme.
Here's the full line-up:
- Georgie Clarke
- Ryan Cleary
- Georgia Cole
- Tristan Jones
- Tia Latham
- David Lundy
- Dani Mas-Dyer
- James Middleton
- Mariam Musa
- Callum Pardoe
- Warren Phillips
- Jenny West
