Image caption Dani Mas Dyer and James Middleton

For viewers who have had Love Island withdrawal symptoms, help is at hand.

ITV2's new show Survival of the Fittest - which has been dubbed the new Love Island on account of it involving sunshine and a lot of good looking singletons - begins on Sunday.

ITV describes it as "the ultimate battle of the sexes".

The contestants will includes Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Mas and James Middleton, the ex-boyfriend of I'm A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo.

There's also vlogger Mariam Musa and fitness models Jenny West and David Lundy.

Not all of the 12 contestants have a celebrity connection - Callum Pardoe, for example, is a lifeguard from south Wales.

They'll be taking to the South African Savannah to determine which gender reigns supreme.

Here's the full line-up:

Georgie Clarke

Ryan Cleary

Georgia Cole

Tristan Jones

Tia Latham

David Lundy

Dani Mas-Dyer

James Middleton

Mariam Musa

Callum Pardoe

Warren Phillips

Jenny West

