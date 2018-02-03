Lady Gaga halts tour due to 'severe pain'

Image copyright Brian Samuelson

Lady Gaga has cancelled the last 10 dates of the European leg of her world tour due to "severe pain".

In a statement posted on Twitter, the pop star apologised to fans and said she was "devastated", but needed to put "myself and my well-being" first.

The Grammy award-winning singer has fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which can cause pain all over the body.

Shows in London and Manchester are among those affected.

In the statement, it said the "tough decision" had been made on Friday night with "strong support from her medical team".

Ticket holders can apply for a refund from 6 February, the statement added.

Lady Gaga tweeted this photo of the audience at Birmingham Arena, that she took from the stage last week

"I'm so devastated I don't know how to describe it," Lady Gaga, 31, wrote. "All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music."

The European leg of her Joanne World Tour had already been rescheduled due to her condition.

The Born This Way singer was due to perform in Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris and Berlin in the coming weeks.

At the end of last year, the star announced a two-year residency in Las Vegas, starting late in 2018.

What is Fibromyalgia?

Fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body

People who suffer from it may also have difficulty sleeping, increased sensitivity to pain, fatigue and muscle stiffness

The exact causes are unknown, although it can be triggered by physically or emotionally stressful events

There is currently no cure for the condition

Source: NHS

Her fans - who call themselves monsters - have been sending her messages of support on social media.