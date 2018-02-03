Missed this week's entertainment news?

It's been a very busy week in the entertainment world.

Here's a round-up of some of the biggest stories from the last seven days, just in case you missed them.

Bruno Mars (pictured) and Kendrick Lamar bagged a bunch of awards at this year's Grammys.

Mars provided the night's big upset, taking the album of the year trophy that most critics assumed would go to Lamar's rap tour de force Damn.

Alessia Cara won best new artist, making her the only female artist to win a major prize.

Brendan Cole announced this week that he would not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer revealed during a TV interview that the decision had been made by the BBC and that he was "in shock".

"They made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show," he said on ITV's Lorraine.

Manchester Art Gallery made the decision to take down JW Waterhouse's 1896 painting Hylas and the Nymphs.

It temporarily removed the Victorian painting of naked adolescent girls in a move to "encourage debate" about how such images should be displayed in the modern age.

Curator Clare Gannaway said there were "tricky issues about gender, race and representation" in the gallery, adding: "But we want to talk about that with people."

Carrie Gracie, the BBC's former China editor, said she was "very angry" about the way the corporation has treated some female members of staff.

The presenter, who resigned from her post last month in protest at pay inequality, gave evidence to a committee of MPs on Wednesday.

Gracie said she felt the BBC's response to her grievance had been "an insult".

Jim Carrey will no longer face a civil trial over the suicide of his former girlfriend, who died of an overdose in September 2015.

The actor had faced a wrongful death legal case, filed by the estranged husband of Cathriona White and her mother.

Carrey previously described the case as a "heartless attempt to exploit" both him and White.

The late Helen Dunmore won the Costa Book of the Year prize for Inside the Wave, her 10th and final poetry collection.

Her daughter said one of the poems in the collection, Hold Out Your Arms, had provided her with "enormous comfort" after Dunmore's death last June at the age of 64.

The starstruck woman whose reaction to meeting Beyonce went viral called the response to her photo "hysterical".

Susan Monaghan bumped into the star and her husband Jay-Z at a New York hotel the night before the Grammy awards.

A picture of her reaction was posted on Beyonce's Instagram page, where it has been liked more than 4.5 million times.

