Music News LIVE: 1 February
- 1 February 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Kendrick Lamar unveils his Black Panther soundtrack, Roger Waters announces his Hyde Park support artists, new music from Chvrches and Pale Waves, footage of a hologram Roy Orbison is released and Chuck D espouses the virtues of "rap pilates".
