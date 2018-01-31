Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Ridley Scott and wife Giannina Facio at the 2016 Bafta Awards

Director Sir Ridley Scott is to get Bafta's highest honour at its annual film awards in London.

The Alien and Blade Runner film-maker will receive the Bafta Fellowship at the ceremony on 18 February.

The 80-year-old has recently been in the news after replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in his latest film, All the Money in the World.

Born in South Shields, South Tyneside, Sir Ridley's other films include Thelma & Louise, Gladiator and The Martian.

But he's never won Bafta's best director award.

Sir Ridley said: "It is a privilege to have been able to make a career for myself in this industry and to be honoured for my body of work is indeed very gratifying."

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry praised his "passion and unrelenting pursuit of excellence".

She said: "Ridley Scott is a visionary director, one of the great British film-makers whose work has made an indelible mark on the history of cinema.

"Forty years since his directorial debut, his films continue to cross the boundaries of style and genre, engaging audiences and inspiring the next generation of film talent."

The last three recipients of the film fellowship were Mel Brooks, Sidney Poitier and Mike Leigh.

