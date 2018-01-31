Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 31 January

  • 31 January 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Lorde takes out a full-page advert in New Zealand press to thank fans post-Grammys, Lady Gaga plays her first UK date on her resumed European tour, stars including Miley Cyrus, Kesha and Chris Martin pay tribute to Sir Elton John and we'll have a review of Tuesday night's Sound of 2018 gig.

