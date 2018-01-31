Image copyright BBC / PA Image caption Tony Hall and Carrie Gracie will both speak at the House of Commons

Former BBC China editor Carrie Gracie, who resigned from her post in protest at pay inequality, will give evidence to MPs on a select committee later.

Director general Tony Hall will also speak to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

A review published on Tuesday said there was "no evidence of gender bias in pay decision-making" at the BBC.

But the review, conducted by auditors PwC, was rejected by BBC Women, a group that represents 170 female staff.

The group, which comprises presenters and producers, said: "There's been no transparency on which individuals were included or why.

"The BBC has chosen who to compare with whom, and what factors justify any gaps in pay. The only mention of equal pay in the letter of engagement with PwC refers to an assessment of equal pay risks."

It is understood the BBC will now consult staff about the report's recommendations before deciding whether to adopt them.

The issue has been in the headlines since last summer, when the BBC published a list of presenters who earn more than £150,000 per year, revealing a gap in the earnings of its best-known male and female presenters and actors.

Gracie stepped down as China editor in early January, saying she was dismayed to discover the BBC's two male international editors earned "at least 50% more" than their two female counterparts.

On Tuesday, Lord Hall apologised to any BBC employee who had not been paid correctly, but said he believed the BBC had not broken equal pay law.

Lord Hall told Channel 4 News: "I don't believe there has been illegality in the BBC to the point where someone said, 'You're a woman therefore you're going to be paid less.'"

Following the PwC review, BBC director of news Fran Unsworth said some presenters had high salaries as a "legacy" of previous pay deals.

Speaking to Newsnight, she added: "There might be justifiable reasons why two people in the same job are on different salaries, and those criteria will be around how long the person has been doing it, what there profile is with the audience, does the audience tune into the programme because of that person?

"In which case there is not an equal pay claim under the law."

Newsnight presenter Evan Davis questioned why more had not been done to address inequalities before the publication of the presenters' salaries last summer.

"I would accept the premise of your question that we should have been onto this earlier," Unsworth replied.

Image caption Left-right: Nicky Campbell, Huw Edwards, Jon Sopel, Jeremy Vine, Nick Robinson and John Humphrys

Maria Miller MP, chairwoman of the Women And Equalities Select Committee, said there was still "a lack of independent scrutiny" at the BBC.

"They just aren't giving me the confidence," she said. "If they can find no evidence that there's any link to pay discrimination because of sex, perhaps they're just not looking hard enough?"

Last week, six high profile men at the BBC, including John Humphrys, Jeremy Vine and Nicky Campbell, said they would take pay cuts to help close the pay gap.

Lord Hall, who earns £450,000 per year as director general, said he hadn't taken a pay cut himself.

"I've had exactly the same pay since I came here, I don't seek any more, I don't seek any less," he told Channel 4 News.

"I'm extremely well paid and I will leave it at that. I think I am paid properly for what I do and I'll just leave it at that."

