Black Panther reaction is in... and it's good news
The early reactions are in and it's fair to say the critics love Black Panther, Marvel's highly-anticipated first black superhero film.
The movie stars Chadwick Boseman in the lead role along with Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman and Daniel Kaluuya.
It's not out until 13 February but reviewers got to see the film at its premiere on Monday night.
Here's a taster of the reaction so far (and we'll try to avoid any spoilers):
The LA Times' Trevell Anderson described it as "a love letter about blackness".
Freelance film writer Rebecca Theodore-Vachon said Black Panther "was everything I wanted and more".
Fandango's managing editor, Erik Davis, agreed.
"Black Panther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU (Marvel Comic Universe)," he tweeted.
Mashable's film writer Angie J Han was also in raptures.
And Business Insider reporter, Jason Guerrasio, described the film "as the most spiritual Marvel movie yet!"
Slash Film's Peter Sciretta said: "Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast."
The film's lead, T'Challa, was first introduced to Marvel audiences in Captain America: Civil War.
In Black Panther, T'Challa is back in Wakanda to take his place on his late father's throne. But of course, given it's a Marvel adventure, it's not quite as straight forward as that.
Full reviews of the film will be out nearer the time of release.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.