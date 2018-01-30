Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o

The early reactions are in and it's fair to say the critics love Black Panther, Marvel's highly-anticipated first black superhero film.

The movie stars Chadwick Boseman in the lead role along with Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman and Daniel Kaluuya.

It's not out until 13 February but reviewers got to see the film at its premiere on Monday night.

Here's a taster of the reaction so far (and we'll try to avoid any spoilers):

The LA Times' Trevell Anderson described it as "a love letter about blackness".

Freelance film writer Rebecca Theodore-Vachon said Black Panther "was everything I wanted and more".

Fandango's managing editor, Erik Davis, agreed.

"Black Panther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU (Marvel Comic Universe)," he tweeted.

Image copyright BBC/Graeme Hunter Pictures/Minnow Films Image caption Letitia Wright, pictured here in 2014's Glasgow Girls, stars as Shuri, T'Shalla's sister

Mashable's film writer Angie J Han was also in raptures.

And Business Insider reporter, Jason Guerrasio, described the film "as the most spiritual Marvel movie yet!"

Slash Film's Peter Sciretta said: "Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast."

The film's lead, T'Challa, was first introduced to Marvel audiences in Captain America: Civil War.

In Black Panther, T'Challa is back in Wakanda to take his place on his late father's throne. But of course, given it's a Marvel adventure, it's not quite as straight forward as that.

Full reviews of the film will be out nearer the time of release.

