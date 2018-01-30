Music News LIVE: 30 January
- 30 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... MASSIVE news from the curators of the BBC's Biggest Weekend and The Brits. Elsewhere Lorde throws shade at the Grammys after not being invited to perform solo, while Pink and one or two others also have words for the Recording Academy. S Club 7's Paul puts his Brit Award back on eBay (gulp) and the Arctic Monkeys announce their return....
Read more by TAPPING HERE