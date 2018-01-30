Music News LIVE: 30 January

Coming up in Music News LIVE... MASSIVE news from the curators of the BBC's Biggest Weekend and The Brits. Elsewhere Lorde throws shade at the Grammys after not being invited to perform solo, while Pink and one or two others also have words for the Recording Academy. S Club 7's Paul puts his Brit Award back on eBay (gulp) and the Arctic Monkeys announce their return....

Read more by TAPPING HERE