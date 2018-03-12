In pictures: Sir Ken Dodd
Look back at the life and career of legendary comedian Sir Ken Dodd.
Getty Images
Sir Ken Dodd, the irrepressible king of goofy gags and one of the last great stars of the light entertainment age, tickled audiences for more than 60 years.
BBC
Dodd made his name in the 1950s and his unruly hair reflected his zany persona from the early days.
BBC
He worked his way up through the live circuit and with slots on TV and radio before the BBC gave him his own show in 1959.
BBC
He would, in the early days, occasionally adopt a more serious image.
Getty Images
But never for long.
Getty Images
He's seen here attacking the Liverpool FC team with his trademark tickling sticks in 1965.
BBC
The Ken Dodd Show lasted through the 1960s and 70s, and his catchphrases like "how tickled I am" and "by jove missus" became known throughout the land.
BBC
He also made regular appearances on the music hall nostalgia show The Good Old Days.
BBC
The Bluebell Girls accompanied him during a string of shows in Blackpool in 1965.
BBC
He also enjoyed a surprisingly successful music career. His 1965 hit Tears was the third bestselling single of the decade, behind The Beatles' She Loves You and I Want to Hold Your Hand.
BBC
His live shows continued to be huge draws, and his marathon performances, which often stretched to five hours, were legendary.
BBC
He even popped up in an episode of Doctor Who in 1987 serial Delta and the Bannermen as the Tollmaster, who took the Doctor to Disneyland in 1959.
Getty Images
Ken Dodd was made an OBE in 1982 - ensuring the gong was spick and span with his tickling stick.
PA
That was upgraded to a knighthood in 2017, with Sir Ken holding a TV camera's microphone in the absence of a tickling stick.