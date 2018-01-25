Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Casey Affleck pictured with his 2017 Oscar for Best Actor

Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck has pulled out of this year's Academy Awards, his publicist has confirmed.

By tradition, Affleck - who won Best Actor for Manchester By The Sea in 2017 - would have been expected to present the best actress award this year.

The actor, brother of Hollywood star Ben Affleck, was sued by two female crew members for alleged sexual harassment in 2010.

He denies the allegations, and the lawsuits were settled out of court.

His accusers say they were harassed during the making of the mockumentary film I'm Still Here.

The 2018 Oscars will take place on 4 March in Los Angeles.