The Fall singer Mark E Smith dies

The Fall singer Mark E Smith has died aged 60, the band's manager has said.

Pam Van Damned said the frontman died at home on Wednesday morning and a more detailed statement would follow "in the next few days".

"In the meantime, Pam and Mark's family request privacy at this sad time," the statement said.

Paying tribute, Smith's former bandmate Marc Riley said the singer "taught me a lot about life and he taught me a lot about music".

Riley, now a radio DJ, was on air on BBC 6 Music when the news broke. The pair had a tumultuous relationship - as was the case with Smith and many of the 60-odd musicians who passed through The Fall's ranks.

"Aged 16 he really did teach me so much," Riley told listeners.

"The Fall were my favourite band when I joined and they were still my favourite band when I got kicked out."

Simon Wolstencroft, who was the band's drummer for 11 years, told the BBC Smith was a "funny guy" and "very intelligent".

Singers Lisa Stansfield and Billy Bragg paid tribute to Smith saying a "cultural icon" had died.

First we lost Ursula Le Guin, then Hugh Masekela, now Mark E Smith. Been a tough week for cultural icons.

BBC 6 Music's Lauren Laverne said Smith was "untouchably cool" and Charlatans singer Tim Burgess said he was "a true uncompromising musical maverick".

Oh man. Mark E Smith. One of my biggest heroes. Had a nightmare interviewing him (of course) but then he put me in a song. So sharp, clever and untouchably cool. Thanks for the music, MES.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine tweeted: "Mark E Smith - one of the greatest rock stars ever produced by this country.

"The last time I saw The Fall, in 2017, he felt unwell on stage and sang all the songs from inside his dressing room."

Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright said: "Not merely a legend of indie music, but someone who, for me, was a gateway into that very genre."

British rock's cult hero

By Ian Youngs, arts and entertainment reporter

Mark E Smith, the snarling singer and single-minded leader of Manchester post-punk group The Fall, was a rock hero whose drinking and fighting - as well as his ragged but rare musical artistry - became the stuff of legend.

Over the past 40 years, great bands have come and gone. Musical trends have waxed and waned.

But The Fall - basically Mark E Smith and whoever he hadn't fallen out with at the time - remained belligerently immoveable as the unfashionable but unshrinking mob in the shadows of the music scene.

In that time, he hired and fired more than 60 bandmates and released 30 albums of music that normally featured frayed, repetitive guitars and Smith's caustic stream of semi-consciousness.

His pronounced sing-slur made him unlike any other frontman, and he inspired devotion among fans who were drawn to his singular presence and rambling poetry.

Read more

Last year, Smith reacted to the news the BBC had mistakenly announced his death. In a Guardian interview, he said: "It was stopped in minutes by Fall fans. I was still ill around that time but was starting to feel better and somebody comes in and says, "by the way, you're dead".

