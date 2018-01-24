Elton John to make statement on future

Sir Elton John is set to make an announcement about his future career at a joint press conference in London and New York on Wednesday.

The star is expected to reveal plans for a new venture after his Las Vegas residency comes to an end in May after six years.

British newspaper The Mirror has reported the 70-year-old will announce his final world tour.

His representatives would not confirm the report ahead of time.

Sir Elton has sold more than 200 million records over his career and is one of the world's most in-demand live performers.

Last year, he was forced to cancel nine shows in Las Vegas and California because of a bacterial infection he contracted during a South American tour.

Sir Elton's management said the "potentially deadly" infection forced him to spend two nights in intensive care in April and to cancel concerts in the US.

However he played 87 shows throughout 2017, including dates in Europe and Australia, as well as his demanding Las Vegas show, The Million Dollar Piano.

He also appeared as himself in action movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The star is due to perform a duet with Miley Cyrus at Sunday's Grammy Awards. He will also host a special concert in his honour at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, with guest stars including Sam Smith, Chris Martin, Kesha, John Legend and Keith Urban.

