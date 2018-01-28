A brief history of awards show interruptions

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Morgan Freeman did not take kindly to being interrupted

"Hey. I'm talking to you! You just stand out to me, that's all."

As he was accepting his lifetime achievement prize at last week's SAG Awards, Morgan Freeman addressed a member of the crowd who had caught his eye.

It appeared to viewers that he was telling off somebody who was talking during his speech - but the actor played down the exchange after the ceremony.

Freeman explained that he had spotted Lily Tomlin in the audience and just wanted to say hello.

But he's far from the first celebrity at an awards show to have his or her speech interrupted.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kanye West was not happy with Taylor Swift's victory

I mean where else could you start, really.

There was Taylor Swift, one of the most successful pop stars in the world, happily accepting best female video for her song You Belong With Me at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

But Kanye West, never one to stifle his own opinions, couldn't hold back from taking to the stage to suggest she wasn't the right winner.

The rapper snatched the microphone from Swift and proceeded to tell the audience - and everyone watching on TV - that Beyonce should have won.

James Corden and Sir Patrick Stewart

Image copyright Glamour Image caption James Corden (left) and Sir Patrick Stewart got entangled in an onstage war of words

This one, at the 2010 Glamour Awards which James Corden was hosting, wasn't so much of a heckle as a full on stage fight.

Which, to be fair, Sir Patrick Stewart started.

"When the recipients are up here receiving their awards, don't stand at the back of the stage with your hands in the pockets looking around as though you wished you were anywhere but here," Sir Patrick advised Corden.

"Oh! You couldn't be more wrong sir!" cried Corden. "Genuinely. And if it looked like that, I'm so sorry."

But, he advised Sir Patrick, "when you come up and present an award, just get on with it".

"From where I was sitting I could see your belly," Sir Patrick continued.

"I'm waiting for the punchline," replied Corden. "You could see my belly, and we can all see you dying right now."

Kevin Bishop and The Inbetweeners

The British Comedy Awards are always good value when it comes to bad behaviour.

So having Kevin Bishop in attendance in 2008 was perhaps always going to be a recipe for disaster.

Bishop appeared to throw breadsticks, cutlery and glass bottles at the cast of The Inbetweeners as they collected their prize for best new British comedy.

"I remember at the time thinking, 'this is the funniest thing I've ever done', really drunk thinking 'this is hilarious, this is hilarious'," he later said.

But, he added: "I remember watching it back on YouTube and then thinking 'that could be construed as probably a bit aggressive'."

Caroline Aherne and Sir Nigel Hawthorne

Image copyright BBC / Getty Image caption Caroline Aherne felt Sir Nigel Hawthorne was dragging out his speech

Speaking of the British Comedy Awards, there was also the occasion in 2000 when the late Caroline Aherne heckled Sir Nigel Hawthorne.

Sir Nigel was collecting the lifetime achievement award on behalf of Alan Bennett when the Royle Family writer and star shouted: "Get on with it."

He stopped his speech and replied: "Would you like to do this yourself madam? I'm not speaking for myself you understand."

The show's host, Jonathan Ross, apologised to Sir Nigel. "Not all of us can handle the drink my friend, although normally she can," he said.

After the ceremony Sir Nigel said he had been "horrified" by the heckling.

Ronnie Wood and Brandon Block

All rise please for the gold medal of stage invasions.

It's fair to say that Ronnie Wood had probably already had a few drinks at the 2000 Brit Awards when he took to the stage with American Beauty actress Thora Birch.

The pair were presenting the trophy for best soundtrack, which went to Notting Hill.

But club DJ Brandon Block, who had been watching the ceremony from the audience, clearly got the wrong end of the stick.

He thought he had won instead.

Block went up to collect his apparent prize, before getting into a drink-throwing tussle with the Rolling Stone.

With this year's Golden Globes out of the way and the Baftas, Grammys and Oscars still to come, we're now firmly into awards season.

And in the hoped absence of any best picture mishaps this year, we're certainly keeping our fingers crossed for a few more heckles to help brighten up the ceremonies.

