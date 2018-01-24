Image caption Mel Giedroyc and Mans Zelmerlow will co-host Eurovision: You Decide on 7 February

The six acts and songs that will battle for the honour of representing the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal have been unveiled.

They include two former contestants on The Voice UK, a 16-year-old Britain's Got Talent finalist and a two-time Eurovision backing singer.

All will perform live on 7 February in Eurovision: You Decide, where one will be chosen to compete in Lisbon in May.

Last year's UK contestant, Lucie Jones, led the UK to achieve its highest points haul - 111 - in eight years.

Portugal's Salvador Sobral was crowned the winner at the end of the contest, which took place in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Here are the six acts hoping to go to Lisbon in May:

Asanda - surname Jezile - is a 16-year-old schoolgirl who made the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2013 when she was just 11.

Since then she has appeared in Bugsy Malone at the Lyric Hammersmith, sharing the role of Tallulah.

Asanda describes her song, Legends, as a "very universal" track with an "energetic rhythm" and a "tribal feel".

Goldstone is a girl group who formed in 2013 and are made up of Aimie Atkinson, Helen Wint and Rhiannon Porter.

Rhiannon, who hails from south Wales, has appeared in such shows as Les Miserables and Jesus Christ Superstar, while Aimie was once in Eurovision-themed musical Eurobeat.

The band say their song, I Feel The Love, "makes you feel positive about the world" with its message of "love don't hate".

Coventry-born Liam Tamne also has a background in musical theatre, having appeared in Hairspray, Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera.

Fans of The Voice may remember him auditioning in 2013 with a performance of This Woman's Work by Kate Bush that made all four judges turn their chairs.

Even Kate was impressed, calling him a "fantastic singer" with a "special talent" after he exited the competition.

Tamne believes his song, Astronaut, is a "relatable and emotional" track that says "we have to help others soar in life and and be true to who they are".

RAYA is a singer, dancer and DJ who has danced for Little Mix and appeared in Mr Selfridge.

She describes her song, called Crazy, as one that "truly captures the essence of falling into that trap of obsessing over someone".

One of its three songwriters, Iceland's Greta Salome Stefansdottir, has represented her home country twice at Eurovision.

Royal Academy of Music graduate SuRie - real name Susanna - started writing songs when she was 12 and has twice been a backing singer at previous Eurovisions.

She says her song, Storm, combines "piano-led singer-songwriter storytelling" with the atmosphere of "a solid, soulful uplifting pop party".

Jaz Ellington is another veteran of The Voice whose performance of John Legend's Ordinary People helped take him to the semi-finals of the show's first series in 2012.

The London-based singer says his song, You, "channels a very classic, soulful sound" yet has a "current" feel that results in "a wonderful fusion".

Eurovision: You Decide will be hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Sweden's Mans Zelmerlow - winner of the 2015 contest.

The BBC Two programme will be broadcast live on 7 February from 19:30 GMT.

