Oscars 2018: The list of nominees in full
The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles.
Best picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best actress
- Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water
- Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep - The Post
Best actor
- Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington - Roman J Israel, Esq
Best supporting actress
- Mary J Blige - Mudbound
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Best supporting actor
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins - The Shape Of Water
- Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best director
- Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
- Get Out - Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
- Phantom Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Shape of Water - Guillermo Del Toro
Best adapted screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name - screenplay by James Ivory
- The Disaster Artist - screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber
- Logan - screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; story by James Mangold
- Molly's Game - written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
- Mudbound - screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Best original screenplay
- The Big Sick - written by Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
- Get Out - written by Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird - written by Greta Gerwig
- The Shape of Water - screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; story by Guillermo del Toro
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - written by Martin McDonagh
Best foreign language film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Best original song
- Mighty River - Mudbound (Mary J Blige, Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinson)
- The Mystery of Love - Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
- Remember Me - Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
- Stand Up for Something - Marshall (Common & Diane Warren)
- This Is Me - The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)
Best original score
- Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell
Best animated feature
- Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best documentary feature
- Abacus
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Best cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins
- Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
- Mudbound - Rachel Morrison
- The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
Best costume design
- Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran
- Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
- Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
- The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira
- Victoria and Abdul - Consolata Boyle
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Darkest Hour - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski & Lucy Sibbick
- Victoria and Abdul - Daniel Phillips & Lou Sheppard
- Wonder - Arjen Tuiten
Best production design
- Beauty and the Beast - production design by Sarah Greenwood; set decoration by Katie Spencer
- Blade Runner 2049 - production design by Dennis Gassner; set decoration by Alessandra Querzola
- Darkest Hour - production design by Sarah Greenwood; set decoration by Katie Spencer
- Dunkirk - production design by Nathan Crowley; set decoration by Gary Fettis
- The Shape of Water - production design by Paul Denham Austerberry; set decoration by Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
Best visual effects
- Blade Runner 2049 - John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert & Richard R Hoover
- Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 - Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner & Dan Sudick
- Kong: Skull Island - Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza & Mike Meinardus
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan & Chris Corbould
- War for Planet of the Apes - Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon & Joel Whist
Best film editing
- Baby Driver - Paul Machliss & Jonathan Amos
- Dunkirk - Lee Smith
- I, Tonya - Tatiana S Riegel
- The Shape of Water - Sidney Wolinsky
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory
Best sound editing
- Baby Driver - Julian Slater
- Blade Runner 2049 - Mark Mangini and Theo Green
- Dunkirk - Richard King and Alex Gibson
- The Shape of Water - Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
Best sound mixing
- Baby Driver - Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H Ellis
- Blade Runner 2049 - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
- Dunkirk - Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A Rizzo
- The Shape of Water - Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson
Best animated short
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Best live action short
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O'Clock
- My Nephew Emmet
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote/All of Us
Best documentary short
- Edith + Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
