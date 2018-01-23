Entertainment & Arts

Oscars 2018: The list of nominees in full

  • 23 January 2018
The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles.

Best picture

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best actress

  • Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water
  • Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep - The Post

Best actor

  • Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
  • Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington - Roman J Israel, Esq

Best supporting actress

  • Mary J Blige - Mudbound
  • Allison Janney - I, Tonya
  • Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
  • Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Best supporting actor

  • Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins - The Shape Of Water
  • Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best director

  • Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
  • Get Out - Jordan Peele
  • Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
  • Phantom Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson
  • The Shape of Water - Guillermo Del Toro

Best adapted screenplay

  • Call Me By Your Name - screenplay by James Ivory
  • The Disaster Artist - screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber
  • Logan - screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; story by James Mangold
  • Molly's Game - written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
  • Mudbound - screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Best original screenplay

  • The Big Sick - written by Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
  • Get Out - written by Jordan Peele
  • Lady Bird - written by Greta Gerwig
  • The Shape of Water - screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; story by Guillermo del Toro
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - written by Martin McDonagh

Best foreign language film

  • A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
  • The Insult (Lebanon)
  • Loveless (Russia)
  • On Body and Soul (Hungary)
  • The Square (Sweden)

Best original song

  • Mighty River - Mudbound (Mary J Blige, Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinson)
  • The Mystery of Love - Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
  • Remember Me - Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
  • Stand Up for Something - Marshall (Common & Diane Warren)
  • This Is Me - The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)

Best original score

  • Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
  • Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
  • The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell

Best animated feature

  • Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Best documentary feature

  • Abacus
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

Best cinematography

  • Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins
  • Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
  • Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
  • Mudbound - Rachel Morrison
  • The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen

Best costume design

  • Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran
  • Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
  • Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
  • The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira
  • Victoria and Abdul - Consolata Boyle

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Darkest Hour - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski & Lucy Sibbick
  • Victoria and Abdul - Daniel Phillips & Lou Sheppard
  • Wonder - Arjen Tuiten

Best production design

  • Beauty and the Beast - production design by Sarah Greenwood; set decoration by Katie Spencer
  • Blade Runner 2049 - production design by Dennis Gassner; set decoration by Alessandra Querzola
  • Darkest Hour - production design by Sarah Greenwood; set decoration by Katie Spencer
  • Dunkirk - production design by Nathan Crowley; set decoration by Gary Fettis
  • The Shape of Water - production design by Paul Denham Austerberry; set decoration by Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Best visual effects

  • Blade Runner 2049 - John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert & Richard R Hoover
  • Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 - Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner & Dan Sudick
  • Kong: Skull Island - Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza & Mike Meinardus
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan & Chris Corbould
  • War for Planet of the Apes - Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon & Joel Whist

Best film editing

  • Baby Driver - Paul Machliss & Jonathan Amos
  • Dunkirk - Lee Smith
  • I, Tonya - Tatiana S Riegel
  • The Shape of Water - Sidney Wolinsky
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory

Best sound editing

  • Baby Driver - Julian Slater
  • Blade Runner 2049 - Mark Mangini and Theo Green
  • Dunkirk - Richard King and Alex Gibson
  • The Shape of Water - Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Best sound mixing

  • Baby Driver - Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H Ellis
  • Blade Runner 2049 - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
  • Dunkirk - Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A Rizzo
  • The Shape of Water - Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi - David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Best animated short

  • Dear Basketball
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

Best live action short

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O'Clock
  • My Nephew Emmet
  • The Silent Child
  • Watu Wote/All of Us

Best documentary short

  • Edith + Eddie
  • Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

