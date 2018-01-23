Image copyright PA

Ant and Dec were the biggest winners at this year's National Television Awards, taking home three titles.

The pair were named best presenters for the 17th time and also won the first Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Ant said being honoured again "really means a lot" after a "tough year" in which he spent time in rehab and saw his marriage come to an end.

Doctor Foster picked up the award for best drama with Suranne Jones winning best drama performance.

Jones, who plays Gemma Foster in the hit drama, told the BBC she was proud of receiving nominations at the NTAs because the award winners are voted for by the public.

"I can't believe we're here for a second season, it was wonderful enough that we were here for season one and it was a bit of a risk to make number two when something was so popular," she said.

She also showed her support for the ceremony's gender neutral award categories, which have been in place since 2014.

There was a moving tribute celebrating the life of Sir Bruce Forsyth ahead of the announcement of the entertainment award winner, which was created in his memory.

Ant and Dec won for their show Saturday Night Takeaway, with Dec saying the pair were "very honoured".

Saturday Night Takeaway beat All Round To Mrs Brown's, Celebrity Juice and The Graham Norton Show to win the accolade.

"Performing with Brucie was the highlight of our career and we miss him terribly," Dec told the audience.

Ant added that alongside filming a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway, they were also working on a tribute to Sir Bruce.

'A lie down'

The Geordie duo accepted I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here's best challenge award - one of this year's most hotly contested categories.

It was up against Love Island, Master Chef and the Great British Bake Off.

Speaking ahead of the show, the 2017 I'm a Celebrity winner and star of Made in Chelsea Georgia Toffolo told the BBC she felt "worried the public wouldn't like her" the whole time she was on the show, and couldn't believe she received such a positive response.

During their best presenter speech, Ant and Dec this year's awards meant more to them than ever.

"It's been a tough year for me personally, quite an emotional night, so to kind of top it off with three awards has been... can I have a lie down now?" Ant said.

Strictly Come Dancing beat The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK to win best talent show after a year of record viewing figures for the BBC One show.

Host Tess Daly dedicated the award to Sir Bruce, saying: "Thanks for the memories."

Focus on plastics

The impact award, which celebrates the most successful series on television, went to Sir David Attenborough and the team behind Blue Planet II.

The BBC One series, which received more than 14 million viewers for its first episode, has created conversations about changing government environmental policy and use of plastics.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir David Attenborough thanked the Blue Planet II team

Sir David thanked his team for their commitment to producing the show, adding: "All we were trying to do is raise an issue that is of great importance to this country and worldwide.

"This is what we are doing to our planet and if our television programme helps stir the consciences of people round the world then all of us will be very pleased."

ITV's Broadchurch took home the award for best crime drama - Jodie Whittaker, who plays a grieving mother on the show, accepted the award.

"We would like to dedicate this award to the victims of sexual assault and the people who support them," she said to large cheers from the crowd.

Speaking backstage about becoming the first female Doctor, Whittaker also said she wanted more opportunities for women in acting roles, saying that all men and women in the industry wanted equal pay for both sexes.

Winners in full

Factual Entertainment Programme - Gogglebox

Newcomer - Danny Walters (EastEnders)

Serial Drama Performance - Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street)

Drama Performance - Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster)

TV Presenter - Ant and Dec

Daytime Programme - This Morning

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award - Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

TV Judge - David Walliams (Britain's Got Talent)

Impact Award - David Attenborough and the Blue Planet II team

Challenge Show - I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Drama - Doctor Foster

Crime Drama - Broadchurch

Comedy - Peter Kay's Car Share

Talent Show - Strictly Come Dancing

Special Recognition Award - Paul O'Grady

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.