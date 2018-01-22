Music News LIVE: 22 January

Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... mourners pay respects to Dolores O'Riordan from The Cranberries, Ed Sheeran announces his engagement, three of The Smiths are reforming (without Marr and Morrissey), David Byrne announces world tour and The National mark President Trump's first year with a video.

