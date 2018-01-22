Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Natalie Portman was joined by actresses Eva Longoria and Constance Wu

Natalie Portman says male sexualisation as a teenager made her change the films she worked on.

The actress spoke about how her first fan letter at 13 was a "rape fantasy" at the Women's March in LA on Saturday.

She also says a local radio station counted down to her 18th birthday - the date she would become "legal to sleep with".

"I felt the need to cover my body and to inhibit my expression and my work", she recalls.

"The response to my expression - from small comments about my body to more threatening deliberate statements - served to control my behaviour through an environment of sexual terrorism."

Portman says these experiences meant she developed a completely new outlook on what film roles she could accept.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Portman won an Oscar in 2011 for Black Swan

The 37-year-old says she "rejected any role that even had a kissing scene", whilst making sure to project how "bookish and serious" she was in interviews - to ensure that people treated her the right way.

Portman, who won an Oscar in 2010 for Black Swan, says that at 13 she had to develop a certain mindset.

She says this lead to her developing an image that was "prudish, conservative, nerdy, serious".

This, she says, was "an attempt to feel that my body was safe and that my voice would be listened to."

Women's marches were held over the weekend in cities across the US and around the world for the second year to promote gender equality.

This year the marches also reflected the Time's Up and #metoo initiatives that have come about in the wake of the Hollywood sexual abuse scandal.

