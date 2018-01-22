Image copyright Paramount Image caption Transformers: The Last Knight the fifth film in the series about giant battling robots

The Razzies - which reward the worst films in Hollywood - have dubbed 2017 the year of recycling.

According to the organisers, 87 of the top-earning 100 films last year were "sequels, remakes or rip-offs".

Unsurprisingly, many of them are nominated for the Razzies, with the latest Transformers film shortlisted in every category except worst actress.

Mocking Hollywood's reliance on franchises, the film is listed as "Transformers XVII" in the nominations.

It is, in fact, the fifth instalment in the robot-based action series.

Among its nine nominations are worst actor, for Mark Wahlberg, worst director, for Michael Bay, and worst picture.

The other contenders for worst film are Baywatch, Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy and The Emoji Movie.

Image copyright Universal Image caption Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson star in Fifty Shades Darker

Efron starred in Baywatch, which was also nominated for worst screenplay; while Lawrence's role in the divisive horror /satire Mother! gained the film its only nomination.

Perhaps the most memorable category is worst screen combo, where Transformers XVII is nominated for "any combination of two humans, two robots or two explosions".

Also cited in that category is Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (dubbed "Dead Careers Tell No Tales" by the Razzies) for "Johnny Depp and his worn out drunk routine".

And Fifty Shades Darker's worst combo is "any combination of two characters, two sex toys or two sexual positions".

Image copyright Sony Image caption The Razzies called The Emoji Movie characters "obnoxious"

Previous Oscar nominees Tom Cruise and Jonny Depp also received worst actor nominations, along with Jamie Dornan.

Emma Watson, Katherine Heigl and Dakota Johnson will battle it out for worst actress too, for their roles in The Circle, Unforgettable and Fifty Shades Darker.

Transformers is one of the most reviled franchises in Razzies' history, receiving a worst picture nomination for every instalment except the first.

It has won once, for 2009's Revenge of the Fallen. In the same year, Sandra Bullock picked up the worst actress award, for the comedy All About Steve; a day before winning an Oscar for The Blind Side.

The star took the prize in good humour, attending the ceremony in person and handing out copies of All About Steve to the audience.

This year's ceremony will take place on Saturday 3 March, a day before the Oscars, where winners will receive the "tackiest Tinsel Town trophies".

