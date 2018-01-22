Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McDormand is expected to get an Oscar nomination on Tuesday

Black comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scooped the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday.

The film about a small town murder picked up the prestigious outstanding cast in a film prize.

It also collected two acting honours for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

British star Gary Oldman, hotly tipped for an Oscar for his turn as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, picked up the best actor prize.

'Silence breakers'

The ceremony was dominated by support for the fight against sexual misconduct in Hollywood, with several speeches about female empowerment.

Rosanna Arquette, one of the actresses to allege she was harassed by producer Harvey Weinstein, was applauded on stage at the ceremony as she presented an award, accompanied by Marisa Tomei.

Tomei told Arquette: "You are one of the silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude."

The red carpet was awash with colour after the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this month were dominated by black to show in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alison Janney on stage collecting her award for best supporting actress

Other awards went to Allison Janney, who picked up best supporting actress for I, Tonya, while in the TV categories, Claire Foy won best actress for The Crown, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus picked up best comedy actress for Veep.

Louis-Dreyfus was accorded four more awards and, in doing so, made history - becoming the first TV actress to win five individual honours at the ceremony. The 57-year-old, however, was not present to collect her trophies because she is currently receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman said he was receiving "a place in history" as he was honoured with a life achievement award.

