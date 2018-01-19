Image copyright Francesca Allen Image caption Sigrid is the first artist to win the Sound Of... who doesn't come from the US or UK

Norwegian pop star Sigrid has made her debut in the UK top 40, a week after winning BBC Music's Sound of 2018.

The 21-year-old's latest single Strangers jumped 68 places, from 94 to 26, the Official Chart Company said.

The song could rise higher next week, following Sigrid's performance on Graham Norton's chat show on Friday.

At the top of the charts, Ed Sheeran's Perfect was dethroned after six weeks. Eminem's River, which also features vocals from Sheeran, took its place.

Its the rapper's ninth UK number one, a run that started in 2000 with The Real Slim Shady.

However, Sheeran's magic could only extend so far - Taylor Swift's latest single, End Game, on which he also appears, failed to make the top 40, despite the release of a lavish, continent-hopping music video last week.

Dua Lipa had the opposite experience, with her single IDGAF jumping 24 places following the debut of its music video.

The clip sees the singer battling a darker, self-destructive version of herself, and helped IDGAF to a new chart peak of 14.

Together, Taylor and Dua's videos racked up more than 70 million YouTube views last week, but these streams are not currently counted by the Official Chart Company.

UK Singles Chart - top five Artist Song 1) Eminem ft Ed Sheeran River 2) Ramz Barking 3) Ed Sheeran Perfect 4) Clean Bandit ft Julia Michaels I Miss You 5) Bruno Mars and Cardi B Finesse (Remix)

In the album charts, Camila Cabello's debut was denied the number one slot by the soundtrack to Hugh Jackman's latest film The Greatest Showman.

The cast recording, which is also number one in the US and Australia, sold 40,000 copies in the last seven days.

Cabello's album, which features the hits Havana and Never Be The Same, entered at number two, making it the only new record in the top 10.

The Cranberries' greatest hits collection, Stars, re-entered the chart following the sudden death of singer Dolores O'Riordan on Monday.

The album ended the week at number 16, its highest position to date, while the songs Zombie and Linger returned to the singles chart at 45 and 47 respectively.

In the band's native Ireland, the impact was even more pronounced, with Linger, Zombie and Dreams all re-entering the top 40.

Fan favourites Ode To My Family and When You're Gone also made the top 100.

UK Albums Chart - top five Artist Album 1) Cast of The Greatest Showman The Greatest Showman 2) Camila Cabello Camila 3) Ed Sheeran Divide 4) Eminem Revival 5) Sam Smith The Thrill Of It All

Back in the UK albums chart, there were new entries for The Skids, whose first studio album in 37 years, Burning Cities, charted at Number 28; and rock group Shame, whose debut Songs of Praise landed at number 32.

The latter was also the most-purchased vinyl album of the week.

There were mixed fortunes for this year's Brit Awards nominees, with Ed Sheeran, Rag N Bone Man, Pink, Stormzy and Paloma Faith all dropping down the albums chart after receiving their nominations on Saturday.

J Hus, who performed at the launch show, bucked the trend by climbing 11 places to number 24 with his debut album Common Sense.

And Dua Lipa, who made history as the most-nominated female artist in Brits history, returned to the top 10 with her self-titled debut album.

