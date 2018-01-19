Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

The inquest into the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has been adjourned while the coroner awaits the results of "various tests".

The inquest, at Westminster Coroner's Court, has been adjourned until 3 April.

The singer died suddenly on 15 January aged 46.

The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including Linger and Zombie.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dolores O'Riordan performing on stage in 1994

Coroner's officer Stephen Earl said: "This lady was staying at a hotel in central London when she was found unresponsive in her room.

"The London Ambulance Service was contacted and verified her death at the scene.

"Subsequently the Met Police attended and they determined the death to be non-suspicious."

He added that a post-mortem examination had been carried out and the court is "awaiting results of various tests that have been commissioned".

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said earlier this week that the police were called to a hotel in Park Lane at 09:05 GMT on Monday, where "a woman in her mid-40s" was pronounced dead at the scene.

The parish priest from her home town Friarstown in Limerick said her funeral would take place in Ireland.

"The plan is for her to be buried here at home. When that will be will depend on when her body is released," he said.

The Cranberries shot to international fame with their 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? and went on to sell over 40 million records worldwide.

Image copyright PA Image caption The singer had been keen to return to the stage

In 2017 the band announced a tour including dates in Europe, the UK and the US.

However, in May - shortly into the European tour - the group had to cancel the remainder of the European dates as a result of O'Riordan's health issues.

The official Cranberries website cited "medical reasons associated with a back problem" that prevented O'Riordan from performing.

But just before Christmas, the singer posted on Facebook saying she was "feeling good" and had done her "first bit of gigging in months", leading fans to believe she would soon be on tour again.

A book of condolence was opened at the city council's headquarters in Limerick on Tuesday and was also published online.

