Image copyright Reuters Image caption The hotel is located in Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico

The Eagles have settled a legal case against a Mexican hotel that named itself after the band's biggest hit.

Both sides agreed to cease legal action after the hotel's owners withdrew their application to trademark the name Hotel California in the US.

"This case has been settled by mutual agreement," said Thomas Jirgal, a lawyer for the Eagles.

The band had claimed the hotel "actively encouraged" guests to believe it was associated with them.

They said the owners played Eagles songs in the lobby and sold Hotel California T-shirts, fridge magnets and posters.

"Multiple online reviews make clear" that visitors were deceived, they added.

In their response, the hoteliers denied wrongdoing and said it was unlikely that fans would be confused.

They were not immediately available to comment on the end of the legal case.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Eagles' Hotel California album has sold 16 million copies in the US

Hotel California is the title track from the 1976 Eagles album of the same name, and won the 1977 Grammy Award for record of the year.

While the song is not based on any particular place, the building pictured on the album cover is the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Ironically, the band used the photo without permission, nearly landing them in court, until it was pointed out that the hotel had seen its bookings triple after the album was released.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.