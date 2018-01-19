Are we expecting new music from Madonna?

Image copyright Madonna/Instagram

Coming up in Music News LIVE... its New Music Friday which means fresh tracks from George Ezra, Kylie, and Rita Ora plus new videos from U2 and Chainsmokers, we're at the Eurosonic festival in the Netherlands where there's a call for greater diversity at festivals, Madonna (pictured above) is back in the studio plus Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtape surfaces.

