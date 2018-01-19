Image copyright Getty Images

Author Peter Mayle, who wrote A Year in Provence, has died aged 78, his publisher has said.

The 1989 international bestselling book, which chronicled Mayle's move from England to France, was turned into a TV series and inspired a 2006 film.

He wrote follow-ups Toujours Provence and Encore Provence, as well as educational and children's books.

Publisher Alfred A Knopf said he died in a hospital near his home in the south of France after a short illness.

'Beloved writer'

In a statement on Twitter, Knopf said: "We are sad to report that Peter Mayle, the beloved writer who wrote multiple bestselling books about life in Provence, died early today."

Skip Twitter post by @AAKnopf We are sad to report that Peter Mayle, the beloved writer who wrote multiple bestselling books about life in Provence, died early today at a hospital near his home in the south of France. He was 78. pic.twitter.com/71oJP9oVYI — Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) January 18, 2018 Report

Mayle moved from Devon to France in the late 1980s and wrote A Year in Provence about his first year as a British expat in a village in the south of France.

It was turned into a TV series starring John Thaw, which screened in 1993.

The 2006 film A Good Year, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe and Marion Cotillard, was also loosely based on the book.

In 2002, the French government awarded Mayle a Chevalier de la Legion d'honneur, or Knight of the Legion of Honour, for his contributions to culture.