Image copyright Reuters

Police are investigating a new allegation of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey.

Scotland Yard received the claim on 13 December. It alleges that a man was assaulted by the Oscar-winning actor in Westminster, London, in 2005.

The police force did not name Spacey but said the alleged perpetrator is the same person who was the subject of two earlier complaints.

Those are alleged to have taken place in Lambeth in 2005 and 2008.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "On 1 November, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service.

"It is alleged a man assaulted another man (victim one) in 2008 in Lambeth. On 17 November we received allegations that the same man sexually assaulted a man (victim two) in 2005 in Lambeth.

"On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (victim three) in 2005 in Westminster."

Spacey, 58, has won two Oscars - best actor for American Beauty in 2000 and best supporting actor for The Usual Suspects in 1996 - and was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by a number of men and, according to his spokesperson, is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment".

The first allegation was made in October by Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey made advances towards him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey claimed to have no memory of the events and has issued an "absolute" denial of the other allegations that later emerged.

He has since been dropped from Netflix series House of Cards and was replaced by Christopher Plummer in Sir Ridley Scott's film All the Money in the World.

