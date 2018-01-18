Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 18 January

  • 18 January 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Lorde and Charli XCX are out in front at the NME award nominations, Justin Timberlake talks about 'that' Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson, Katy Perry says social media is behind the decline of civilisation plus a Beastie Boys memoir is expected this year.

