Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The attack, which happened minutes after this picture was taken, left 90 people at the venue dead

A French broadcaster behind a controversial film about the 2015 terror attack on the Bataclan in Paris says it will be shown at some point.

In December, France 2 said the fictional love story, That Night, would be postponed until survivors and victims' families had been consulted.

Now, a spokesman has told the BBC the film will see the light of day.

Ninety people were killed when terrorists stormed a gig played by US band Eagles of Death Metal.

The film was postponed after Claire Peltier, whose partner David was among those killed, has called for the "scandalous" film to be shelved.

Her petition to block the film, has been signed by more than 46,000 people.

She said it was too soon for "such a painful" story.

On Tuesday, the France 2 spokesman told the BBC the film had now been finished.

The next step, before a transmission date could be set, would be for the station's management and production teams to review the film and also to consult again with the associations representing the victims of the attack.

According to Deadline, the film is understood to centre on a fictional romance between a single mother and an Afghan refugee who meet on the night of 13 November as they rescue survivors of the attacks.

Image copyright Foreign & Commonwealth Office Image caption Nick Alexander was one of ninety killed in the terror attack

Speaking to the BBC, Zoe Alexander - whose brother Nick was killed at the Bataclan - said she was "slightly taken aback when I first read about it [the film]".

"I think it's inevitable that the story will be told or dramatised in some way," she continued, "and I think it's kind of important that it's told and that we don't forget what happened, the horror of the event but it felt very soon to me.

"There's still an ongoing legal process in France, there are people in custody and I'm surprised that it was considered to go ahead before it has reached a conclusion."

US rock band The Eagles of Death Metal were performing to around 1,500 people when masked gunmen stormed the venue, firing at the band and their fans.

It was one of several co-ordinated attacks in the French capital that left 130 people dead.

Last month, France 2 said the film was still being edited, adding: "No transmission date had been fixed for the film... which has not yet been seen by the station's management."

"I think for a lot of the people who were there, the survivors who are still many of them undergoing therapy dealing with PTSD, ownership of what happened to them is part of their recovery, regaining control over their story," said Ms Alexander - who has been instrumental in organising a series of peace concerts in memory of her late brother.

"I think if that control is taken away from them, it could be quite a traumatic event, it could be quite damaging."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.