Music News LIVE: 17 January
- 17 January 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... there's a presenting shakeup at Radio 1, Billy Corgan hints at a Smashing Pumpkins reunion, Seal denies sex assault claims, Jack White announces first UK shows in four years and its a baby bonanza with new offspring for Kanye and Kim and Enrique Iglasias and his partner Anna Kournikova.
