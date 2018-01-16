Andrew WK offers to pay fan's speeding ticket
Rock singer Andrew WK is to pay a speeding fine incurred by a fan who drove too fast while listening to one of his songs.
Luke Mitchell was driving down the M4 when he got carried away listening to Music's Worth Living For on Daniel P Carter's Radio 1's Rock Show.
Andrew WK, referencing his 2001 song Party Hard, replied: "The price of partying."
He then offered to pay the £100 fine because "he was responsible".
Thames Valley police, who issued the fine, then also chimed in.
But Mr Mitchell revealed he had turned down the singer's generous offer, asking Andrew WK to donate the money to a charity instead.
In return, the singer offered Mr Mitchell some tickets to see him live instead. Happy days.
