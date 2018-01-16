Music News LIVE: 16 January
16 January 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... the music world reacts to the sudden death of Cranberries singer Dolores O' Riordan, the winner and nominees for the BBC's Sound of 2018 to play intimate gig in London, plus new music from Editors, Bleachers and Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort.
