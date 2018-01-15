Image copyright Getty Images

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan has died in London at the age of 46, her publicist says.

The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including Linger and Zombie.

A statement from her publicist said: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.

"No further details are available at this time."

It added: "Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Irish rock band Kodaline were among the first to pay tribute on social media.

Skip Twitter post by @Kodaline Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018 Report

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.