Sound Of 2018 stars to play exclusive gig

Image copyright Francesca Allen Image caption Sigrid joins a list of Sound Of... winners that includes Adele, Haim, Corrine Bailey Rae and 50 Cent

Fans who discovered Norwegian pop star Sigrid when she won the BBC Music Sound of 2018 last week are getting their first chance to see her play in the UK.

The 21-year-old will play an intimate, ticketed set for Radio 1 at the BBC's Maida Vale studios on 30 January.

She'll be joined by other Sound of 2018 acts including Pale Waves, Not3s, Yxng Bane and runner-up Rex Orange County.

Sound of 2015 winners Years & Years will also play the event, marking their comeback after a year in the studio.

DJ Annie Mac will broadcast the show, dubbed BBC Music Sound of 2018 Live, on BBC Radio 1.

She called it "one of the first opportunities to see and hear some of the most exciting new artists in 2018".

Fans can register for tickets from now until Thursday, 18 January.

Sigrid won the Sound of 2018 last week, after receiving votes from more than 170 music industry insiders, including DJs, critics, festival bookers and fellow musicians.

She looks set to enter the UK Top 10 for the first time this week, with her single Strangers climbing to number eight in Monday's Official Chart Update.

The star said she was "very excited" to play "alongside some great artists" at the first-ever Sound Of... concert.

The annual list was established in 2003, with the aim of highlighting music's "next big things".

Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Haim, Jessie J and Ellie Goulding; while the likes of Stormzy, Lady Gaga and Frank Ocean have all featured in the Top 10.

BBC Sound of 2018 - the top five

1) SIGRID

Taught to play piano at an early age, Sigrid didn't consider writing her own music until she was 16, when her brother demanded she stopped playing Adele covers. She quickly discovered a talent for indelible pop melodies, switching confidently between fragile ballads and feisty pop bangers.

2) REX ORANGE COUNTY

Nineteen-year-old Alex O'Connor is a former chorister and Brit School graduate, whose bedroom productions were inspired by a love of classic songwriters like Stevie Wonder. His heartfelt vocals have been sought out by the likes of Tyler, The Creator and Skepta, who invited him on stage at last year's Mercury Prize.

3) IAMDDB

Manchester's Diana DeBrito, aka IAMDDB, fuses reflective, soulful vocals with trap beats and jazz melodies. She dropped her first track just over a year ago, on the same day she quit university after just an hour.

4) KHALID

Aged just 19, Khalid is already a star in the US, where his debut album American Teen has sold more than a million copies. His emotional, relatable songs are a diary of his high school years, full of love, loss, loneliness and longing.

5) PALE WAVES

Manchester goth-pop band Pale Waves were formed at university by best friends and musical soulmates Heather Baron-Gracie (vocals, guitars) and Ciara Doran (drums). Championed by The 1975, who took them on tour last year, they describe their sound as "90s-inspired indie-pop feels, drenched in reverb and glitter".

