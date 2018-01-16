Image copyright Getty Images

Eliza Dushku has reiterated claims she made about being abused at the age of 12 while working on the film True Lies.

In a Facebook post, the now 37-year-old alleged that stuntman Joel Kramer sexually molested her.

Following the allegations, however, Kramer has issued several denials, calling the claims "entirely untrue".

In response, Dushku, best known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has posted again saying she "stands by" her claims, and is telling "the truth"

The actress, who played Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, shared on Facebook an article reporting her alleged abuse and said: "I stand by what I said here. His denials are not accurate. What I wrote is the truth. I won't let him victimize me again."

Dushku's original post, which she shared on Facebook on Saturday, alleged Kramer had "groomed" her and went on to "sexually molest" her in a hotel room.

She added that Kramer, who was the stunt co-ordinator on the 1994 film True Lies, purposely injured her after he was confronted by an adult friend in whom she had confided.

Dushku wrote: "I remember how... later that very same day, by no small coincidence, I was injured from a stunt-gone-wrong on the Harrier jet. With broken ribs, I spent the evening in the hospital...

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Eliza Dushku in True Lies with Arnold Schwarzenegger

"My life was literally in [Kramer's] hands: he hung me in the open air, from a tower crane, atop an office tower, 25-plus stories high. Whereas he was supposed to be my protector, he was my abuser.

In response to these allegations, Kramer told BBC News that "these accusations are entirely untrue".

In a statement he said: "While filming True Lies I treated Ms Dushku with respect and was protective of her safety and welfare as is appropriate to my position as a stunt coordinator.

"A film crew is like a family, and Eliza was always treated and protected as a member of the family. I never behaved in any way inappropriately with her.

"I was never in a position where I was alone with her and even while working with her on set, her female stunt double was always there to help her into her harness, offer support and ensure her wellbeing.

"I did not 'lure her to my hotel room,'" Kramer said.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Joel Kramer was the stunt co-ordinator on True Lies

He continued: "I understand the culture in Hollywood has been historically unfair to women and I applaud and support women who are standing up and pointing out these injustices.

"It is unfortunate, however, that this new culture allows a person to destroy the life and livelihood of a person with false accusations."

'Inappropriate sexual behaviour'

A number of people have come forward supporting Dushku's account - including her mother in a Facebook post of her own.

Judith Dushku says she partially knew what is said to have happened to her daughter - but claims she "was afraid of Joel Kramer, too".

Sue Booth-Forbes acted as the 12-year-old actress's legal guardian while on the set of True Lies and says Dushku is "telling the truth".

In a statement sent to Deadline, Booth-Forbes says she reported "the inappropriate sexual behaviour towards 12-year-old Eliza to a person in authority," but was met with "blank stares".

She claims she "had the sense that I wasn't telling that person anything they didn't already know," and says the complaint did not go any further.

Writer and professor Peter Conti, who is a long-time friend of Eliza Dushku, has also corroborated the story, writing on Facebook that the actress confided in him "a few weeks after it happened".

Conti says he confronted Kramer at the opening of True Lies but claims "security got in the way".

"I certainly regret not handling [it] in a more direct way - I was much younger and I thought: If the producers of the film aren't doing anything, who the hell is going to believe me?"

Image copyright Peter Conti

Kramer's talent agency has confirmed to BBC News it has stopped working with him.

In a statement Worldwide Production Agency said: "WPA has elected to part ways with Joel Kramer based on the allegations of misconduct now being reported.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable and entirely at odds with the the standards of conduct we demand of ourselves, and expect from our clients."

'No mercy'

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis - who starred in True Lies as Dushku's mother - has written a column for the Huffington Post, claiming she found out about the allegations "a few years ago. I was shocked and saddened then and still am today," she writes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jamie Lee Curtis: "All of us must take some responsibility..."

The actress added: "All of us must take some responsibility... Many of us involved in "True Lies" were parents... What allegedly happened to Eliza, away from the safety net of all of us and our purview is a terrible, terrible thing to learn about and have to reconcile."

True Lies director James Cameron has commented on the claims saying: "Had I known about it, there would have been no mercy. Now especially, I have daughters. There's really no mercy now."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.