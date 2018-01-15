Music News LIVE: 15 January
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar are on winning form at a US awards ceremony, Cardi B takes aim at the US president, an English rock band announce a gig where the audience will be relied upon to sing, Stormzy takes a deep dive into Jolene plus all the gossip form the Brit nominations.
