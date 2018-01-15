Image caption George Alagiah was first treated for cancer in 2014

BBC newsreader George Alagiah is to undergo medical treatment for bowel cancer for the second time.

The news was confirmed by the 62-year-old's agent, who added: "He is in discussions with his medical team about treatment options and the way forward."

Alagiah was previously treated in April 2014, returning to the screen 18 months later.

In a statement, the BBC said: "Everyone sends George and his family their best wishes as he undergoes treatment."

Alagiah said: "My brilliant doctors are determined to get me back to a disease-free state and I know they have the skill to do just that.

"I learned last time around how important the support of family and friends is and I am blessed in that department. I genuinely feel positive as I prepare for this new challenge."

Alagiah found out he had stage four bowel cancer in 2014 after complaining of blood in his stools.

He had to undergo three operations to remove eight tumours in his liver as well as having chemotherapy.

Alagiah was later cleared of the disease, returning to presenting news programmes at the BBC in November 2015.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.