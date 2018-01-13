Brit Awards 2018: The nominations
The Brit Awards will be handed out to the best music acts from the UK and beyond at the O2 Arena in London on 21 February. The nominees are:
British male solo artist
- Ed Sheeran
- Liam Gallagher
- Loyle Carner
- Rag 'N' Bone Man
- Stormzy
British female solo artist
- Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Kate Tempest
- Laura Marling
- Paloma Faith
British group
- Gorillaz
- London Grammar
- Royal Blood
- Wolf Alice
- The xx
British breakthrough act
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- J Huse
- Loyle Carner
- Sampha
Critics' choice
- Jorja Smith - winner
- Stefflon Don
- Mabel
British single
- Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean - Feels
- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson - Symphony
- Dua Lipa - New Rules
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
- J Hus - Did You See
- Jax Jones ft Raye - You Don't Know Me
- Jonas Blue ft William Singe - Mama
- Liam Payne ft Quavo - Strip That Down
- Little Mix - Touch
- Rag 'N' Bone Man - Human
British album of the year
- Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran - Divide
- J Hus - Common Sense
- Rag 'N' Bone Man - Human
- Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
British artist video of the year
- Anne-Marie - Ciao Adios
- Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean - Feels
- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson - Symphony
- Dua Lipa - New Rules
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of you
- Harry Styles - Sign of the Times
- Jax Jones ft Raye - You Don't Know Me
- Liam Payne ft Quavo - Strip That Down
- Little Mix - Touch
- ZAYN and Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever
International male solo artist
- Beck
- Childish Gambino
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
International female solo artist
- Alicia Keys
- Bjork
- Lorde
- Pink
- Taylor Swift
International group
- Arcade Fire
- Foo Fighters
- Haim
- The Killers
- LCD Soundsystem
Brits Global Success Award
- TBC
British Producer of the Year
- Steve Mac - winner