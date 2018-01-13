Brit Awards 2018: The nominations

Image copyright John Marshall/BRIT Awards Image caption Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith was announced ahead of the main ceremony, in February

The Brit Awards will be handed out to the best music acts from the UK and beyond at the O2 Arena in London on 21 February. The nominees are:

British male solo artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Stormzy

British female solo artist

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British group

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

British breakthrough act

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Huse

Loyle Carner

Sampha

Critics' choice

Jorja Smith - winner

Stefflon Don

Mabel

British single

Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean - Feels

Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson - Symphony

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

J Hus - Did You See

Jax Jones ft Raye - You Don't Know Me

Jonas Blue ft William Singe - Mama

Liam Payne ft Quavo - Strip That Down

Little Mix - Touch

Rag 'N' Bone Man - Human

British album of the year

Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran - Divide

J Hus - Common Sense

Rag 'N' Bone Man - Human

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

British artist video of the year

Anne-Marie - Ciao Adios

Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean - Feels

Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson - Symphony

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Ed Sheeran - Shape of you

Harry Styles - Sign of the Times

Jax Jones ft Raye - You Don't Know Me

Liam Payne ft Quavo - Strip That Down

Little Mix - Touch

ZAYN and Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever

International male solo artist

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

International female solo artist

Alicia Keys

Bjork

Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift

International group

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

Brits Global Success Award

TBC

British Producer of the Year