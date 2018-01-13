It's been a busy week in the world of film, television and entertainment.

Here's a round-up of some of the biggest stories from the last seven days, just in case they passed you by.

Image copyright Getty Images

The stars wore black at the 75th Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse and harassment.

Big Little Lies was one of the night's big winners, though for many the highlight of the evening was the rousing speech that Oprah Winfrey delivered as she won an honorary award.

Her speech immediately prompted speculation she might be considering a bid for the White House in 2010.

Image copyright Getty Images

In London, Bafta used the announcement of its film award nominations to reveal that Joanna Lumley will host this year's ceremony.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress said it was "just so unbelievably thrilling" to be replacing long-time host Stephen Fry on 18 February.

Image copyright PA

The BBC's Carrie Gracie resigned from her post as the corporation's China editor, citing pay inequality with male colleagues.

It later emerged that Radio 4's John Humphrys and North America editor Jon Sopel had joked about the gender pay gap during an off-air chat in the Today programme studio.

Image copyright Getty Images

In an unusual move, Hollywood star Michael Douglas spoke out to deny a claim of improper sexual conduct before it was made public.

The 73-year-old actor said he had "felt the need to get ahead" of the situation and dismissed the allegation as "a complete fabrication".

Image copyright Getty Images

It was announced that DJ Jo Whiley will co-present a new drivetime show with Simon Mayo as part of a BBC Radio 2 shake-up.

The overhaul will also bring an end to such long-running programmes as The Arts Show, The Organist Entertains and Listen to the Band.

Image copyright Getty Images

Motorhead announced that Eddie Clarke, the last surviving member of the band's classic line-up, had died in hospital at the age of 67.

Clarke, whose nickname was Fast Eddie, played with Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor between 1976 and 1982.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment Sigrid found out she'd won the BBC Music Sound Of 2018

Norwegian singer Sigrid was named the winner of BBC Music's Sound of 2018, much to her surprise.

The 21-year-old yelped with delight when told she would be following in the footsteps of such previous winners as Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith and Adele.

Image copyright @WillAndGrace

The makers of Will & Grace revealed that Jennifer Lopez will be making a return visit to the revived US sitcom.

The singer, actress and talent show judge previously appeared in the show, as herself, in 2004.

