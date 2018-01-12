Cuba Gooding Jr to star in Chicago
Show me the jazz hands! Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr will make his UK stage debut this year when hit musical Chicago returns to the West End.
The Jerry Maguire and Boyz n the Hood star will play smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn in the show, which hasn't been seen in London since 2012.
It will be the first musical for the 50-year-old, recently seen on US TV as OJ Simpson in American Crime Story.
Chicago begins its 2018 run at London's Phoenix Theatre on 26 March.
The show - now its 21st year on Broadway - originally ran in London for 15 years.
The musical, which was first staged in 1975 before being successfully revived in 1996, tells of a 1920s dancer who goes on trial for murder.
It was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2002, in which Richard Gere played the Billy Flynn role.
Further casting for the London production has yet to be announced.
