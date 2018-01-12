Justin Bieber monkey has issues 'speaking caupuchin'
12 January 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... we'll have the winner of this year's BBC Sound of 2018, Mary J Blige gets her Hollywood star, new music from the likes of Marshmello and Lil Peep and videos from Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy, Justin Bieber's former pet monkey still 'has issues' and Alice Glass plus the 5 Things We've Learned This Week.
