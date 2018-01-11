Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jennifer Lopez is an actress, singer and talent show judge

Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez is to appear in a forthcoming episode of revived US sitcom Will & Grace.

According to Deadline, she will appear both as herself and as Harlee Santos, the detective character she plays in NBC crime drama Shades of Blue.

Lopez, 48, previously appeared in the show as herself in 2004.

Her next appearance was revealed on the sitcom's Twitter feed, which posted a photo of her with actors Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally.

Lopez, who has starred in Shades of Blue since 2016, posted a separate image on her Instagram page.

Will & Grace, which originally ran from 1998 to 2006, returned to US television last year after an 11-year hiatus.

The show revolves around the platonic relationship between Will, a gay lawyer, and Grace, a straight interior designer.

