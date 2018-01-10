Blue Planet II tops 2017 TV ratings

David Attenborough's underwater documentary series Blue Planet II was the most-watched TV show of 2017.

The 29 October episode - the first of the series - attracted more than 14 million viewers to BBC One.

Blue Planet II occupied the top four slots in the end-of-year top 10.

Strictly Come Dancing was the second most popular show, followed by I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the One Love Manchester concert, Broadchurch and Britain's Got Talent.

The One Love concert was held to raise money for victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The Great British Bake Off was the most watched programme in 2016 with 15.9 million viewers, but was absent from this year's top 10 following its move to Channel 4.

The top 10 most-watched TV shows of 2017

This table has the highest-rated episodes of each programme, with any other episodes of the same show omitted.

Rank Programme Channel Date Audience 1. Blue Planet II BBC One 29 October 14.01m 2. Strictly Come Dancing BBC One 16 December 13.01m 3. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! ITV 19 November 12.69m 4. One Love Manchester BBC One 4 June 11.63m 5. Broadchurch ITV 17 April 11.61m 6. Britain's Got Talent ITV 6 May 11.51m 7. Sherlock BBC One 1 January 11.33m 8. Call The Midwife BBC One 19 February 10.63m 9. New Year's Eve Fireworks BBC One 31 December 10.4m 10. The Moorside BBC One 14 February 10.23m

