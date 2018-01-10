Did this DJ just bag the Royal Wedding gig?
Coming up in Music News LIVE... A DJ chances his arm with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to a young radio station, plus exciting Foo Fighters news and an update on Radiohead v Lana Del Rey. There's Grammy recognition for Queen and Tina Turner and new music from Jack White, Nicki Minaj/Quavo and Ride. Also we find out who finished in third place in the BBC Sound of 2018.
