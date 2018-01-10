Image copyright David Oyelowo Image caption Oyelowo, Collins and West will begin filming next month

The BBC is bringing Victor Hugo's Les Miserables to the small screen and has announced an all-star cast.

Dominic West will play the leading role of Jean Valjean, while Lily Collins takes the role of Fantine.

David Oyelowo will star as Valjean's nemesis, Javert, with Erin Kellyman as Eponine in the six-part series.

Bafta winning actress Olivia Colman will also feature in the 19th century classic, which is being adapted by Andrew Davies.

Davies has a string of successful TV adaptations to his name, including 2016's War and Peace starring James Norton, 1995's Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, and Charles Dickens's Little Dorrit (2008), which won seven Emmy awards.

Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for her role in the 2012 big screen adaptation of Les Miserables

Collins said of her upcoming role: "I'm so thrilled to be playing Fantine. Andrew's wonderful dramatisation opens up the character in fresh ways that I've never seen before in previous adaptations."

West said he couldn't wait "to get stuck in", while Oyelowo said: "To play an iconic role like Javert is any actor's dream, but to play it as written by Andrew Davies goes beyond my wildest dreams."

Filming will begin in February in Belgium and France.

Davis said: "This is such an intense and gut-wrenching story and I am delighted that this esteemed ensemble of actors will be bringing it to life."

Tom Hooper's big screen adaptation of Les Miserables won three Oscars in 2013, including best supporting actress for Anne Hathaway for her turn as Fantine.

