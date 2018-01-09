Ant and Dec nominated for NTAs (again)
Ant and Dec have been nominated once again at the National Television Awards.
And, to be honest with you, there's a good chance they'll take home the prize for best TV presenter - as they've won it for the last 16 years in a row.
They're nominated alongside Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the category.
The NTAs will be broadcast by ITV on 23 January and presented by Dermot O'Leary.
The winners are entirely decided by the public vote.
Other nominees this year include The Great British Bake Off, which receives a nod for best challenge show after broadcasting its first season on Channel 4.
It faces competition from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, MasterChef and Love Island.
This year will also see the first recipient of the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
The entertainment category was renamed in honour of the late TV presenter, who died in August, aged 89.
Here's the shortlist in full:
Drama
Call The Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Foster
Game Of Thrones
Liar
Talent show
Britain's Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor
Challenge show
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Love Island
MasterChef
The Great British Bake Off
Crime drama
Broadchurch
Line Of Duty
Little Boy Blue
Sherlock
TV presenter
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
Factual entertainment
Ambulance
Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy
Gogglebox
Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Drama performance
David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch
Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria
Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside
Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster
Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
All Round To Mrs Brown's
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
Serial drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial drama performance
Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street
Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale
Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders
Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street
Comedy
Benidorm
Peter Kay's Car Share
Still Open All Hours
The Big Bang Theory
Newcomer
Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders
Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks
Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale
Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning
TV judge
David Walliams, Britain's Got Talent
Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
Simon Cowell, Britain's Got Talent / The X Factor
will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids
