The Weeknd ditches retailer over 'racist' image

Image copyright Theo Wargo

Coming up in Music News LIVE... The Weeknd cuts his association with a high street retailer after a 'racist' kids jumper picture goes viral, number four on the BBC Sound Of 2018 is revealed, Jorja Smith was robbed and her fans are not happy plus Lady Gaga gives her backing to Oprah Winfrey is she makes a presidential run.

Read more by TAPPING HERE