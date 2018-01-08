Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 8 January

  • 8 January 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Lana Del Rey says she's being sued by Radiohead who have accused her of copying Creep, the truce between the Gallagher brothers appears to be over, a founding member of The Moody Blues has died, aged 76. plus Flight Of The Conchords to return later this year.

Read more by TAPPING HERE