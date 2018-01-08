Music News LIVE: 8 January
- 8 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Lana Del Rey says she's being sued by Radiohead who have accused her of copying Creep, the truce between the Gallagher brothers appears to be over, a founding member of The Moody Blues has died, aged 76. plus Flight Of The Conchords to return later this year.
Read more by TAPPING HERE